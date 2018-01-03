British Summer C’ships Qualification Window Announced

Next year’s Commonwealth Games set for the Gold Coast, Australia marks the biggest international competition for British swimmers, but several home meets will also fill the big players’ calendars during 2018.

Continuing to form the Performance Pathway Strategy are the British Summer Championships, Swim England Summer Championships, Scottish Summer Championships and Swim Wales Summer Championships, all slated for this year. For all of the aforementioned, the qualifying window spans March 1st to May 28th, with swimmers being invited based on falling within the top 24 in each event in each age grouping. The 800m and 1500m events will invite just the top 18.

New this year will be a weekly rankings list published by British Swimming once the qualifying window opens, with a final definitive list of summer meet entries formalized on June 8th.

The 2018 British Summer Championships will be held from 24th to 29th July at Ponds Forge in Sheffield. More details of the event can be found here.