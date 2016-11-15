British Para-Swimming Announces Performance Squads For 2017

  1 SwimSwam | November 15th, 2016 | Britain, Europe, International, News

A group of 49 athletes has been selected to join the British Para-Swimming Podium (13), Podium Potential (18) Programme and Para-Academy (18) as the sport enters the opening season of the 2020 Paralympic cycle.

The sport has been working through a robust performance review programme with coaches and athletes to decide who meets the UK Sport programme criteria and will receive direct support through the World Class Performance Programme.

Selected athletes will receive access to world-class sports science and medicine services, advanced training camp and competition opportunities and support from British Swimming performance staff and National Institute of Sport programmes across the country.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the swimmers returned home with a total of 47 medals, including 16 golds, which made up almost a third of the total medal haul for ParalympicsGB.

British Para-Swimming will continue to work closely with the ASA, Scottish Swimming and Swim Wales to identify and recruit new talent to really capitalise on the Rio 2016 Games performance.

Athletes have now returned to training for their first season of the 2020 Paralympic cycle and are working hard to make sure they have the right foundations ahead of the four years ahead of them.

National Performance Director Chris Furber explained: “Rio marked the end a really strong cycle for British Para-Swimming. We reversed the downward trend and we achieved some of the best results ever for the sport at a Paralympics,” Furber said.

“However, as predicted the standard of competition in Rio took another leap forwards and while it’s important to enjoy our success we can’t miss a beat as we now prepare for Tokyo.

“The beginning of a cycle gives us the chance to take stock of where we are as a programme and create the best opportunities for our developing athletes to come through ahead of the 2020 Paralympics.

“The programme criteria that we put in place is based on whether the athlete has demonstrated that they on a focused path to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games where we expect competition standards to be even greater than in Rio.

“We all have the desire to be even better in Tokyo and in the opening season of the quadrennial we will be working to ensure athletes get all of the challenges they need to improve. The next step is to ensure athletes and coaches have the right performance plans in place ahead of a tough 2017.”

Performance Pathway Manager Craig Nicholson added: “This last season has seen some significant performances from our younger athletes and as we move into the next four-year cycle to Tokyo we have made some changes to the structure, where there will be two groups of developing athletes.

“The Podium Potential programme will continue with 18 selected athletes, this is a strong focused group and they show the potential to reach the podium in 2020. This will be underpinned by a new Para-Academy Squad which will form the transition and confirmation process from Home Nation talent programmes onto the World Class Programme.

“This a really exciting opportunity for the programme to engage with 18 new young athletes who are currently showing they have the potential to be at 2020 or 2024 and to expose them to the what the expectations are of the World Class Programme prior to them hopefully being selected in the future. As a programme we are looking forward to supporting and working with the athletes and their coaches during the coming seasons.”

Ellie Simmonds will be taking a short break from competition after the Paralympic Games before returning to full-time training next year and it has been agreed that she will not be included in this year’s Podium programme.

Athletes selected for the Podium programme are:

 

Name Club Coach
Josef Craig City of Sunderland   Danny Thompson
Bethany Firth    Ards   Nelson Lindsay
Jonathan Fox    COMAST   Mark Rose
Tom Hamer National Performance Centre/COMAST Rob Greenwood/Graeme Smith
Oliver Hynd Nova Centurion   Glenn Smith
Michael Jones National Performance Centre/Loughborough University Rob Greenwood/Graeme Smith
Harriet Lee   TBC   TBC    
Aaron Moores Swansea Performance Stuart McNarry
Andrew Mullen National Performance Centre/Ren 96 Rob Greenwood/Graeme Smith
Eleanor Robinson Northampton SC   Jacqui Marshall
Hannah Russell  COMAST   Mark Rose
Scott Quin Warrender Baths      TBC
Matt Wylie City of Sunderland     Danny Thompson

Athletes selected for the Podium Potential programme are:

Name Club Coach
Jessica-Jane Applegate UEA Norwich Alex Pinniger  
Jonathan Booth   Borough of Kirklees Mark Lapin
Stephen Clegg East Lothian Bruce Halloran
Ben Foulston   NOVA Glenn Smith
Kahrou Harazawa Loughborough University Andi Manley    
Danielle Hartin Basildon Phoenix Matt Dibble
Grace Harvey Hoddesdon SC Janet Warrington
Abby Kane   Ren96 Sharon MacInytre
Lily Macleod Mount Kelly Jasmin Morgan
Jay McCabe Derwentside Paul Woodley
Zara Mullolly City of Guildford Lewis Dunford
Rebecca Redfern Worcester City Mark Stowe  
Megan Richter   Orion   Carl Flynn
Jaxon Simmons City of Peterborough Ben Negus
Stephanie Slater   National Performance Centre/Preston Rob Greenwood/Graeme Smith
Maisie Summers-Newton Northampton   Jacquie Marshall
Alice Tai National Performance Centre /Bournemouth College Rob Greenwood/Graeme Smith                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Lewis White City of Derby Mel Marshall/Amanda Bell

Athletes selected for Para-Academy are:

Name Club Coach
Oludaisi Adefisan   Beckenham Tony Beckley
Aliya Bacakoglu    Halifax Gareth Griffiths
Oliver Carter   Carnegie    Morag Mitchell
Jordan Catchpole UEA City of Norwich Alex Pinniger
Katie Crowhurst Wycombe District Swimming Club   Cameron Roberts
Bethan Eckley   City of Cardiff Dave Cocks
Lousie Fiddes Hatfield SC Janko Gojkovic
Benjamin Grainger Isle of Man Swimming Club Lee Holland
Abbie Hampshire Skipton/ Colne Ian Scrivin/Andrew Croxall
Molly Hopkins Neath ASC Neil Goulding  
Beth Johnston B.E.S.T   Lauren Jocelyn
Jacob Leach   Cockermouth Sean Balmer   
Rebecca Lewis Rhondda Cynon Taf Performance Swim Squad   Keith Morgan
Elise Martin De La Torre Hatfield SC Ingrid Wilkes/Janko Gojkovic
Matthew Rishworth Staines   Rob Crofts
Toni Shaw   COAST    Mark Wilmott
Cara Smyth INCAS Garrie Roberts
Liam Spence Kingston Upon Hull Graham Martin

 

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "British Para-Swimming Announces Performance Squads For 2017"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mary

Anyone know why Tully Kearney and Stephanie Millward are missing?

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 38 seconds ago
wpDiscuz