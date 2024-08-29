British breaststroker Albert Whitlock to swim for St. Thomas University in Miami (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Albert Whitlock of Somerset, England, is headed to St. Thomas University in Miami. Whitlock, a breastroker, swam for the Sevenoaks Swimming Club in Kent, England.

In December, at the Scottish SC Championships, Whitlock swam a personal best time of 1:05.94 in the 100 breast to place 26th. He additionally swam the 200 breast, clocking a 2:30.79 best time for 14th.

At the SE South West Region Summer Championships, Whitlock swam the 50, 100, and 200 breast. In the 50, he placed 4th with a time of 30.08, just a hundredth of the PB he set in prelims (30.07). He swam the 100 breast in 1:09.36 to place 12th, and 200 breast in 2:42.79, also for 12th. His 100 breast was just off his PB of 1:08.45, which he swam at the Swim England Summer Championships last May.

Best times LCM (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 30.07 (26.18)

100 breast – 1:08.45 (59.86)

200 breast – 2:42.79 (2:22.96)

Best times SCM (converted to SCY)

50 breast – 29.97 (26.99)

100 breast – 1:05.94 (59.40)

200 breast – 2:30.79 (2:15.84)

St. Thomas University (STU) in Miami, Florida, is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Sun Conference. At the 2024 Sun Conference Championships, STU took 2nd to Keiser University before besting Keiser at the NAIA National Championships. STU Men’s swimming and diving won the school’s first ever national championship this past year, winning a total of 9 events to break Keisier’s 5 year winning streak.

To qualify for a second swim at the 2024 Sun Conference Championships, it took times of 58.31/2:22.09 in the 100/200 breast. Whitlock’s converted 200 breast time from SCM would have qualified for the ‘B’ final.

In addition to Whitlock, STU Miami will welcome Marco Cancio (fly/breast), Iker Ramierz Mugica (breast/IM), Guy Toib (fly/IM), Danny Pontrelli (free), Julian Lezcano (free/back), Shandor Korsos (fly/breast/free), Istvan Akos Besenyi (free/IM), and Luis Perdomo (free) in their class of 2028. Perdomo, Pontrelli, Lezcano, Mugica, and Cancio are all Floridians remaining in state. The other half of this recruiting class, including Whitlock, is entirely international, as Besenyi is from Norway, Korsos is from Canada, and Toib is from Israel.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.