Britain’s Wilby & Burnell Take On Colorado Springs OTC

In less than 55 days we’ll see some of the world’s most talented aquatic athletes descend upon Gold Coast, Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Among them are 2 British swimmers, James Wilby and Jack Burnell, both of whom recently spent some time training at altitude at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center.

Great video put together by @jameswilby & @jackburnell on their experience at the recent @britishswimming altitude camp in Colorado Springs! pic.twitter.com/k9hn4XwTKs — Tim Jones (@swimtimswim) February 8, 2018

Watch their quick video to take in the sights and sounds as both men speak to how altitude training factors into their overall competition preparation, as well as what they think of the famed facilities’ perks.

Wilby is heading to his 2nd Commonwealth Games after earning gold as a member of England’s 4x100m medley relay. Burnell is also looking forward to making his mark in the open water swimming events to follow-up a 4th place finish at last year’s World Championships.

Team Leader Tim Jones said, “These camps are an integral part of getting the most out of our swimmers and physiologically preparing them for the rigours of senior international competition.

“Each of our athletes has been given individual challenges for the camp – some may come away seeing immediate benefits from training at altitude, whereas others will be able to use it as part of their longer-term progression.”