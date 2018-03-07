Brendan Burns Breaks Mel Stewart’s Pool Record at La Salle University

Swimming at last weekend’s Pennylvania High School AAA District 1 Swimming Championships at La Salle University in Philadelphia, Conestoga High School junior Brendan Burns cracked both the Meet and Pool Record when he swam a 47.98 to win the 100 fly. That’s a 2nd-straight title for Burns, and the swim was over a second faster than his 49.59 to win at last year’s meet.
That swim broke the District Record of 48.69 previously held by former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Andrew Kosic at 48.69 in 2011. The swim also broke the Pool Record of 48.09 that was set by SwimSwam co-founder Mel Stewart in 1987 when he swam for Mercersburg Academy. Burns also won the 100 back in 48.04 – outpacing the field by two-and-a-half seconds. He started his day with a 22.49 leadoff split on Conestoga’s 2nd-place medley relay and finished it with a 45.20 in the 100 free to lead off Conestoga’s 400 free relay. Both Conestoga and winners North Penn High School (1:33.12) broke the old District Record.
Other District Records Broken:
- AAA 1 meter diving – Sam Henninger, Abington, 606.10 (broke Ian Forlini’s 2012 record)
- AAA 200 free relay – Hatboro-Horsham broke the 200 free relay record with a 1:23.52, including a 19.81 anchor from senior Andy Thomas. The old record of 1:24.78 was set in 2012 by North Penn.
- AAA 500 free – Both Kennett’s Emils Jurcik and Abington’s Matt Bonnell broke the old 500 free record with times of 4:31.28 and 4:32.68, respectively. The old record belonged to Chris Devlin in 4:33.57, set in 2014.
- AAA 400 free relay – Hatboro-Horsham finished off the last of the AAA relay records with a 3:03.13 in the 400 free relay, including sub-46 splits from three of their four legs. North Penn was also under the old mark with a 3:03.65. The old mark of 3:03.89 was set by Upper Dublin in 2013.
- AA 400 free relay – Lower Moreland High School crushed the field with a 3:11.04 in the 400 free relay – winning by over 10 seconds. The old record of 3:14.23 was set by Garnet Valley High School in 1997.
- AA 200 medley relay – Lower Moreland also led off the meet with a record in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:36.95. The old record was also Garnet Valley’s from 1997 – in 1:38.63.
10 Comments on "Brendan Burns Breaks Mel Stewart’s Pool Record at La Salle University"
This guy is the real deal, excited to see how he develops
Brendan. Congrats. However, I’m ready to race you now…in a real man’s race—25 fly. Let’s do this! I’ve been tapering for 31 years.
Thanks Mel! Let’s race sometime haha!
Mercersburg’s new pool! It’s on!
Real? (Can The Machine confirm this?) If truly real, I’m going to start shaving down now. I’m a little hairier than I used to be. Shaving my back could take a year or so. So, I’m pushing my taper out a year to 32 years. I’ll be ready then. Yeah! Bring it on………….in 10,11 or 12 months…or so. Yeah.
Easy Braden, Easy Now
Mel already texted me with his opinion of the story. I reminded him that the record was set before I was born. That smoothed things over, I think.
Boooooooooooo