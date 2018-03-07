Brendan Burns Breaks Mel Stewart’s Pool Record at La Salle University

Swimming at last weekend’s Pennylvania High School AAA District 1 Swimming Championships at La Salle University in Philadelphia, Conestoga High School junior Brendan Burns cracked both the Meet and Pool Record when he swam a 47.98 to win the 100 fly. That’s a 2nd-straight title for Burns, and the swim was over a second faster than his 49.59 to win at last year’s meet.

That swim broke the District Record of 48.69 previously held by former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Andrew Kosic at 48.69 in 2011. The swim also broke the Pool Record of 48.09 that was set by SwimSwam co-founder Mel Stewart in 1987 when he swam for Mercersburg Academy. Burns also won the 100 back in 48.04 – outpacing the field by two-and-a-half seconds. He started his day with a 22.49 leadoff split on Conestoga’s 2nd-place medley relay and finished it with a 45.20 in the 100 free to lead off Conestoga’s 400 free relay. Both Conestoga and winners North Penn High School (1:33.12) broke the old District Record.

Other District Records Broken: