Breaststroker/IMer Dannie Dilsaver to Leave Cal After 2 Seasons

The latest swimmer to enter the NCAA transfers database is Cal breaststroker Dannie Dilsaver, who will leave the program after 2 seasons.

Dilsaver grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska where she was an 11-time state champion at Lincoln Southwest High School and set four state records. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she had to sit out her senior year of high school because she tore an ACL in her knee playing kickball with her club team, Greater Nebraska Swim Team. In her first year with the Golden Bears, Dilsaver went lifetime bests in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. She ranked among Cal’s top five swimmers in all four events. At the 2018 Pac-12 Championships, she placed 13th in the 200 IM (1:59.97), 14th in the 400 IM (4:14.84) and 16th in the 200 breast (2:15.96) and was named a 2018 CSCAA Scholar All-American. As a sophomore at the 2019 Pac-12 conference meet, she finished 12th in the 400 IM (4:15.64), 22nd in the 200 breast (2:15.04), and 24th in the 200 IM (2:00.65).

Dilsaver has not yet made an official announcement as to her destination for the 2019-20 season but by requesting that her name be placed in the database, she is free to talk to other coaches to explore her options.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:58.59

400 IM – 4:12.46

100 breast – 1:01.71

200 breast – 2:14.02

200 free – 1:47.91

