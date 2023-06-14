Breaststroker Elise Sullivan Sends Commitment To The University of San Diego (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elise Sullivan of Irvine, California, has announced her commitment to continue her education and swimming career at the University of San Diego. Sullivan is wrapping up her final year at Portola High School, and will arrive on campus for the 2023-2024 season.

Sullivan recently capped off her high school career at the 2023 CIF State Championships. She competed individually in the 100 breaststroke, where she clocked a personal best time of 1:04.24 to take 19th overall. She was also a member of two relays, swimming breaststroke on her team’s 200 medley relay (29.24) and was the 2nd leg of the 200 freestyle relay (24.90).

Prior to the high school state meet, Sullivan set a slew of long course best times at the Fran Crippen SMOC. She took over a second off her personal best in the 100m breast to post a time of 1:15.24, good for 15th. She also dropped nearly three seconds in the 200m IM (2:27.41) and two tenths in the 50m free (28.98).

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 30.09

100 breast – 1:04.24

200 breast – 2:19.92

200 IM – 2:07.51

The University of San Diego competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), where the Toreros finished 8th out of 10 teams at this year’s conference meet. The team is led by head coach Mike Keeler, who took over the program in 1998.

Sullivan’s personal best times in the 100 and 200 breast would have made her the fastest performer on the team this season, with her 200 time projected to land her in the B-final at the MPSF Championships. Leading the team in the 200 IM was rising sophomore Penelope Leonard, who posted a season best time of 2:04.40 at the MPSF Championships.

Joining Sullivan in San Diego’s incoming class this fall is Skylar Bruner, Andie Daignault, Milan Bever, Gwendolyn Smith, Holly Tarantino, Rosie Jania, Claire Sheerin, Amber Paul, and Ella Petrick. The other breaststrokers in the class are Sheerin and Tarantino, who own best times of 1:03.61/2:16.29 and 1:06.22/2:20.48 in the breaststroke events, respectively.

