DIII Rowan University Adds IM’er Kaitlyn Crouthamel To Class of 2027

Kaitlyn Crouthamel has announced her decision to continue her academic and swimming career at Rowan University, located in Glassboro, New Jersey. Her choice keeps her in-state, as she is a native of Cape May, New Jersey, where she recently graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School.

In addition to swimming, Crouthamel also competed on her high school’s cross country team. While not in school, she combines the two sports and races in triathlons and other open water races.

Crouthamel, a member of the Wildwood Crest Dolphins Swim Team, swims a range of events. At the recent Middle Atlantic Senior Championships, she earned her highest finish in the 200 IM at 18th with a best time of 2:10.55. She also placed in the top-24 in the 400 IM, where she posted a best time by five seconds to finish 22nd (4:35.21).

Most recently, she raced at the MA Silver Championships where she swept the sprint to mid-distance freestyle races. She cracked 2:00 for the first time in the 200 free (1:58.07), as well as shaved off just under a second in the 100 (54.84) and 50 (25.50).

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 54.84

200 free – 1:58.07

500 free – 5:13.61

200 IM – 2:10.55

400 IM – 4:35.21

Rowan University is a Division III program that competes in the Metropolitan Swimming Conference. At this season’s conference meet, the women finished as the runner-up team to the University of Mary Washington with a total of 942 points. They are led by head coach Elise Fisher, who took over in 2019.

Crouthamel is projected to qualify for the A-final in the 200 IM and 400 IM, making her a huge pick-up for Rowan. Leading the IM squad this season was Emma Padros, who earned 4th in the 400 IM (4:38.87), and Ella Pennington, who took 2nd in the 200 IM (2:06.18). Both will be on campus with Crouthamel, which means the Profs will have the opportunity to build depth in the IM races.

Joining her in Rowan’s incoming class of 2027 is Maryland native Sofie Hogue. Hogue specializes in a mix of mid-distance freestyle and backstroke events, owning best times of 2:10.83 in the 200 back and 2:01.95 in the 200 free.

