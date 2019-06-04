Breaststroke Specialist Natalie Ritter Commits to D3 Whitman College

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Natalie Ritter from Fairfield, California has committed to NCAA Division III’s Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

“The team’s enthusiastic spirit and the overall feel at Whitman are exactly what I am looking for. I am thrilled to be attending this upcoming school year.”

Ritter, a team co-captain at American Canyon, is a four-year scholar athlete and is the president of the biotech club. She played water polo as a freshman but spent the next three years focused on swimming. Ritter’s main event is breaststroke but she has been developing her IM and sprint freestyle events over the last couple of years. She has been a finalist at the CIF-San Joaquin Section Championships and a league champion in the 100 breast.

Ritter swims year-round for Solano Aquatic Sea Otters in Fairfield. Her best SCY times include:

50 free – 27.44

100 breast – 1:09.21

200 breast – 2:37.90

200 IM – 2:29.57

Whitman finished first among nine teams at the 2019 Northwest Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. Ritter’s top time in the 100 breast would have added points for the Blues in the A final of the 100 breast (along with junior Becca Hoffman and sophomore Miranda Williams). It took 2:35.62 to score in the top-16 of the 200 breast and 2:16.78 to score in the 200 IM at 2019 NWC Conference Championship.

