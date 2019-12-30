Brazilian Water Polo Player Receives 2-Year Ban after Positive Cannabis Test

Brazilian water polo player Roberto Marques da Cunha Filho has been sentenced to a 2-year period of ineligibility after testing positive for a banned substance during the Brasil Open this summer. The suspension, handed out by the Brazilian Anti-doping Tribunal, officially began on June 15th, 2019 and will expire on June 14th, 2021.

Cunha tested positive for the banned substance cannabis, which is legal out of competition but is a banned substance in competition.

Marques was representing Fluminese in that tournament. The team finished 4th in that tournament after winning the title in 2018. Marques scored 7 goals in that tournament where he tested positive, which tied him as the tournament’s 19th-best scorer and his team’s 4th-best scorer.

Under World Anti-Doping Association rules, two or more members of a team in a team sport must commit an anti-doping rule violation during an event period for the team to face consequences.