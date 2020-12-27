Brazilian Teen Died From COVID-19 Complications After Being Cleared, Competing

14-year-old Brazilian swimmer Mariana Franklin Ferreira Silva died last Saturday, December 19, due to complications from COVID-19, despite being cleared to compete just over a week earlier.

Franklin Ferreira Silva initially tested positive for the virus in November, and according to her aunt, didn’t have many symptoms.

Nadadora de 14 anos morre por complicações da Covid-19 Mariana Franklin Ferreira Silva chegou a competir nos dias 9 e 10 deste mês https://t.co/h44ymH3ZAm pic.twitter.com/OXZ89IUa8t — ge (@geglobo) December 20, 2020

After receiving her release from hospital, Franklin Ferreira Silva was cleared to resume training with her swim team, APAN Presidente Prudente in Sao Paulo, and went on to compete at the National Integration Tournament in Santos December 9-10 (the same meet Brandonn Almeida competed at). Franklin Ferreira Silva raced the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle.

Upon return to her hometown of President Prudente, she developed a sore throat, so she went to the hospital on December 13 where it was learned she had a lung infection. According to the Regional Hospital of Presidente Prudente, she was medicated and released on the same day, only to return December 17 with more severe respiratory symptoms. She died two days later.

“Mariana fulfilled her duty here on earth, brought us joy, made dreams come true,” said her aunt, Érica Bernardes da Silva, translated from Portuguese. “What this lesson fails to do is that we have to be very careful with COVID-19. It is a disease that kills very quickly. Healthcare professionals need to pay more attention when dealing with any related symptoms, we have to protect ourselves. Everyone has to do their part.”

Bernardes de Silva added that Franklin Ferreira Silva was hoping to compete at the Paulista Championships in Bauru, December 16-19. “Her bag is still at home, ready. She believed she could recover. She really wanted to (compete at) Paulistão.”