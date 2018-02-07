Brazilian Swimming Pioneer Arthur Carepa Dies

Brazilian legend Arthur Sampaio Carepa died last Friday night in Belem, Brazil at 95 years old. He was hospitalized a month ago with pneumonia, and never fully recovered. Highlighting his importance to Brazilian swimming – Carepa is the namesake of the Brazilian Youth Winter Championships, which are named the Dr. Arthur Sampaio Carepa Trophy meet. There is a pool and sports school named after him as well.

He was a pioneer of the sport in the northern region of Brazil. He was a former vice president of the Brazilian Swimming Confederation. He was also the founder and first president of the Paranese Federation of Aquatic Sports, and all of his children were swimmers (many became coaches as well).

Carepa’s daughter, Ana Julia, is a Brazilian politician and was the first female governor of the state of Pará.