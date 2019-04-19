Bourelly, Derache Scratch 100 Free Final on Day 4 at French Nationals

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Day 4: Friday 19 April 2019

While the men’s 100 free final is expected to be the most exciting race of Friday night, given that three French swimmers hit the qualification standard for World Championships in prelims (Clément Mignon – 48.43, Mehdy Metella – 48.58 – although he was already selected for the 100 free, thanks to his medal in the event at 2018 European Championships, and Tom Paco Pedroni – 48.72), the B final will be missing two qualifiers. #10 Lorys Bourelly of Dauphins Toulouse (50.25) and #11 Alexandre Derache of Amiens Métropole Natation (50.39) scratched out of finals. Derache is in the A final of the 200 IM and will concentrate on that instead.

Moving up to the B final will be #17 Remi Meresse of Dauphins Toulouse (50.81) and #18 Noyan Taylan from CSM Clamart (50.86).

There was only one scratch among the top-16 women in Friday night’s events: Juliette Marchand of Dauphins Toulouse, who had qualified 14th for the 400 IM final (5:05.20), ceded her place to #17 Levanna Calatayud of CN Cannes (5:07.59). Marchand also made the B final of the 200 fly, qualifying 9th overall in the morning with 2:20.66. She will swim in that final. Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens) also qualified for the 200 fly and 400 IM finals but she will swim in both.