Boston College Men & Women Lead Team Standings Through Day 1 of Terrier Invite

2021 Terrier Invitational

November 19-21, 2021

BU Fitness & Recreation Center, Boston, MA

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Terrier Swimming and Diving Invitational”

Boston College swept all four relays and had two more individual wins as the Eagles sit atop the team standings for both men and women through the opening day of the Terrier Invitational at Boston University.

The BC women won the 200 free relay (1:31.83), 400 medley relay (3:43.80), and freshman Megan Kramer touched first in the women’s 500 free (4:49.88).

Also winning on the women’s side was Georgetown sophomore Erin Hood in the 200 IM (2:02.39) and Northeastern sophomore Jamie Koo in the 50 free (22.75).

On the men’s side, the Eagles won the 200 free relay (1:21.11), 400 medley relay (3:18.51), and senior Sam Roche won the 50 free (20.28).

Georgetown picked up a pair of wins from freshman Jack Januario in the 500 free (4:25.20) and senior Drew Carbone in the 200 IM (1:48.76).

Team Standings Thru Day 1

Women

Boston College, 526.5 Boston University, 336.5 Northeastern University, 315 Georgetown University, 247 University of Massachusetts, 238 Fairfield University

Men

Boston College, 520 Georgetown University, 485 Boston University, 250 University of Massachusetts, 247 Fairfield University, 246

Courtesy: Boston U Athletics

Men’s Recap

BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team stands in third among five teams after the first day of the Terrier Invitational at FitRec Competition Pool.

The 50- and 500-yard freestyles were contested on Friday along with the 200-yard IM, the 1-meter dive and two relays (200 free, 400 medley).

BU currently has 234 points and sits behind leader Boston College and Georgetown while standing 23 points clear of fourth-place Massachusetts.

Junior Sarsen Whatmore was the Terriers’ top finisher on the day, coming in fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 4:31.29 to collect 18 points.

The Terriers had a pair of top-10 finishers in the 50-free with sophomore Justin Lee placing fifth (20.72) and junior Jacob Lindner taking 10th (21.12).

In the 1-meter dive, freshman Lyde De Hooghe placed 7th with 253.75 points, helping BU earn 16 points in the team standings.

Day 2 of the Terrier Invitational takes place on Saturday (Nov. 20) beginning at 10 a.m.

Women’s Recap

BOSTON – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team opened the Terrier Invitational on Friday evening at the FitRec Competition Pool and are currently second among six teams through five events.

The 50- and 500-yard freestyles were contested on Friday along with the 200-yard IM, the 3-meter dive and two relays (200 free, 200 medley).

BU currently has 292.5 points, good for second place behind Boston College and 4.5 points ahead of third-place Northeastern.

Senior Katherine Russack won the 3-meter dive with a score of 259.40, collecting 24 points for the Terriers. Sophomore Sumi Cameron placed third in the event with 252.10 to earn 20 points.

The Terriers’ top swimmer on the day was senior Sezin Eligul , who tied for third in the 50-yard free with a time of 23.41, good for 19.5 points.

Freshman Ashley Scafetta finished fifth in the 200-yard IM at 2:04.62 to earn 18 points.