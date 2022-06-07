Bolles School’s Kate Anderson Announces Commitment to Virginia Tech for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kate Anderson from Jacksonville, Florida has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech for the fall of 2023, becoming the first swimmer in the class of 2023 to announce her commitment to Virginia Tech.

“I am extremely excited to continue my swimming career at Virginia Tech. I would like to thank my friends, family, and my coaches for supporting me through this process. I would also like to thank Coach Sergio and the Hokie team for welcoming me into the Hokie family. I can’t wait to be a Hokie!! GO HOKIES!!!!🦃🧡❤️”

Anderson competes for the Bolles School Sharks, where she holds USA Futures Cuts in 6 short course events and 5 long course events. At the Sectionals meet in Orlando this past February, Anderson was a finalist in the long course 200 breaststroke, finishing 7th overall (2:43.65). She also swam a personal best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.84) at the same meet.

Notably, Virginia Tech’s head coach Sergio Lopez used to be the head coach of the Bolles School Sharks from 2007 until 2014. Despite his connection to the school and to the state of Florida, Anderson is Lopez’ first recruit from the state of Florida since he took over the head coaching job at Virginia Tech in 2018.

Best Times SCY:

1000 freestyle: 10:16.71

1650 freestyle: 17:08.36

100 breaststroke: 1:05.85

200 breaststroke: 2:22.53

200 IM: 2:07.51

400 IM: 4:28.74

At Virginia Tech, Anderson will bring some much-needed depth and versatility to the distance group. With her best time in the 1650 freestyle, she would have ranked 5th on the roster last season and she also would have ranked 4th in the 1000 freestyle. Anderson would have also ranked 5th in the 200 breaststroke and 6th in the 400 IM, giving herself plenty of events to pursue at the collegiate level.

At the 2022 ACC Championships, it took a 16:55.19 to score in the 1650 freestyle, a 2:15.26 to score in the 200 breaststroke, a 2:00.45 to score in the 200 IM, a 1:02.15 to score in the 100 breaststroke, and a 4:20.54 to score in the 400 IM, putting Anderson within range of scoring in several different events. At that meet, the Virginia Tech women placed 7th overall as a team, led by sophomore Chase Travis who placed 2nd in the 1650 freestyle (16:00.54).

