Boise State Seals Up Win at Mountain Wests Day 4

2018 MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Boise State (results)

Colorado junior Haley Rowley picked up a win in the 1650 to start the final day of the 2018 Mountain West Conference Championships. She took first in 16:15.50, followed by Adriana Palomino in 16:22.34, and Emma Chard in 16:26.59.

Abbey Sorenson, a Boise State junior, won the 200 back in 1:54.60. Colleen Humel followed in 1:54.93, with Tonicia Thomas third in 1:55.39.

Nevada junior Rebecca Murray won the 100 free in 49.44. In second was Cody Evans in 49.65 with Isobel Ryan third in 49.68. Murray was 4th at the 50-mark (24.02), but closed her race in 25.42, tenths faster than anyone else in the field.

Fresno State sophomore Manuela Mendolicchio topped the 200 breast in 2:11.21, well ahead of Klara Thormalm‘s second-place 2:12.13. In third was Sofia Carnevale with a 2:12.74.

Frida Berggren, an SDSU senior, won the 200 fly in 1:58.05. Emily Huffer took second in 1:58.38, followed by Zofia Niemczak in 1:59.66.

Boise State closed out the meet with a win the 400 free relay, more than sealing its spot atop the team podium. The team of Cody Evans, Allyson Kleinsorgen, Robin Pinger, and Abbey Sorenson went 3:17.42 for the win, followed by SDSU in 3:18.78. Nevada took third in 3:19.31.

Final Team Scores