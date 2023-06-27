Bob Bowman Says This Is Michael Phelps’ Biggest Contribution To The 200 Fly

Michael Phelps changed swimming in many ways. Not only did the 23-time Olympic gold medalist bring popularity and mainstream interest to the sport, but inside the pool itself, a lot of what Phelps did shaped the way future generations trained and raced.

In butterfly, Phelps is perhaps most well known for breathing every stroke, something certain coaches might regard as a cardinal sin, but Phelps showed as long as it doesn’t have a negative impact on your body position, it doesn’t slow you down (and can make you faster, especially over 200 meters).

Phelps also paved the way for underwater fly kick to be utilized more frequently in races, and showed how fast a loping freestyle technique could be.

But Bob Bowman, Phelps’ coach for the entirety of his career, believes that the way Phelps used a continuous kicking motion throughout his stroke was the biggest contribution he had to the 200 butterfly, the event in which he was most dominant over the course of his career.

In the clip above, which comes from the 2001 World Championships when Phelps broke the world record in the 200 fly to win the first world title of his career, you can see Franck Esposito (middle) and Tom Malchow (top of screen) both let their legs glide for a moment in between fly kicks, while Phelps (bottom of screen) is constantly kicking.

Phelps’ constant kick is certainly more fatiguing, but also helps drive up the stroke rate—there’s no time to glide with the arms if the legs are constantly moving.

Phelps’ ability to employ this technique, which was helped by his unmatched shoulder flexibility, allowed him to lower the world record eight different times in the 200 fly, becoming the first swimmer sub-1:55 in 2001 (1:54.92) before retiring with the record at 1:51.51 in 2009.

After winning the world title in 2001, Phelps defended the 200 fly crown in 2003, and followed up by winning Olympic gold in 2004, 2008 and 2016, adding a silver in 2012. After sitting out of the event at the 2005 World Championships, he won three more titles in 2007, 2009 and 2011.