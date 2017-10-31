Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Ipsen Goes 8:52

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Swimming on the road in the frigid north this weekend, NC State senior Anton Ipsen brought the heat.

In the very first individual event of the team’s two-day dual meet with Wisconsin, Ipsen blasted an 8:52.87 to win the 1000 free and rise to the top of the NCAA by a wide margin.

Ipsen currently leads the NCAA ranks by 5.5 seconds and is one of just three swimmers to break nine minutes on the year. Further than that, his time is among the better in history in the 1000, and certainly one of the best October swims we’ve ever seen in that race.

Last year at NCAAs, Ipsen went 8:49.63 in his 1000 split in the 1650 at NCAAs. He would go on to take 7th overall. Of the six ahead of him, half graduate (national champ Clark Smith of Texas, open water star Jordan Wilimovsky of Northwestern and Wisconsin standout Matt Hutchins), leaving Ipsen in the hunt for an elite finish at NCAAs. Based on USA Swimming’s event rank system (which doesn’t always include intermediate splits from 1650s), Ipsen’s time would check in well within the top 25 swimmers in history, though Ipsen already ranks a bit higher than that.

NC State suffered a couple key graduations last season, but with Ipsen swimming well, the stage might be set for the Wolfpack to continue its rise into the NCAA’s top stratosphere – this year, likely a four-team tier with Texas, California and Florida.

