Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Int’l Virtual Dual Comes Down To 400 FR

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

The score was tied 104-104 with two events remaining. Having shown tremendous depth in the individual 100 free (with short course meter times of 50.1, 50.2, 50.4 and 50.7), Canada’s University of Toronto looked like the favorites in the meet-ending 400 free relay.

But 400 freestylers Nathan Wells and Ross Hill still had their event to come, and blasted a 1-2 finish that secured an international virtual dual meet win for Loughborough University of Great Britain.

Wells went 3:54.55 for the win, with Hill’s 3:57.58 taking second. Across the Atlantic, Toronto’s top swimmers could only muster a pair of 3:59s, with one of the two swimmers coming off of a 200 fly earlier in the session.

The 400 freestyle 1-2 booked the meet win for Loughborough, and even though Toronto did win the closing relay, the score only got as close as 122-119 on the men’s side. You can read our full meet recap here.

