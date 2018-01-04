Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Bonetti Rules Orange Bowl Classic

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Texas A&M senior Brock Bonetti dominated the Orange Bowl Classic this week, taking home four event titles while swimming six events in the single-session meet in Key Largo, Florida.

Training trip meet results are notoriously painful, with most college coaches using the winter semester break as a chance to up the training regimen to its highest point. So it’s not surprising that the Aggies had Bonetti swim so many events at the annual short course meters meet.

Bonetti started the day leading off the 200 medley relay in 25.25, an event where A&M went 1-2-3 with its best swimmers split among several relays. Later, Bonetti would win the 50 fly in 25.35, the 50 back in 25.76 and the 200 IM in 2:04.30. He was part of the third-place 200 free relay to close the meet, going 25.44, and even branched out into breaststroke with a 30.93 in the 50 breast.

A&M dominated the meet – a glorified dual with South Dakota – and now looks forward to a winter slate that includes Missouri, LSU and SMU before hosting the SEC Championships in February.

