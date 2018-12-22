Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Seto Takes Over SC IM Throne

Disclaimer: Blueseventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The blueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

When one thinks of IM streaks, the first names to come to mind are Michael Phelps (winner of four straight Olympic 200 IM titles from 2004 to 2016) and Ryan Lochte (winner of four straight long course world titles from 2009 to 2015). But Perhaps the unheralded third member of the IM dynasty trio is Daiya Seto, who has now won three straight short course world titles in the 400 IM.

Seto obliterated the field in the 400 IM at last week’s Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China. His 3:56.43 topped the field by more than six seconds, and is a tenth off his own Asian and Japanese record of 3:56.33. That 2014 swim remains the #2 swim all-time in the event, behind only Ryan Lochte‘s 3:55.50 from the 2010 World Championships.

Seto took home two golds in Hangzhou, his best haul from any World Championships in his career, long course or short course. He boosts his all-time medal count to 5 golds and 12 total medals in short course.

