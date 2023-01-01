Bluefish Swim Club Spends $25,000 On Training Trip Bus After Southwest Cancellation

For many clubs and college teams across the country, the holiday season is also the time for holiday training trips. As if holiday travel with a large team was not already stressful enough, many programs this year were caught up in the Southwest meltdown, which resulted in the cancellation of almost 15,800 flights.

Located in the Attleboro area in Massachusetts, Bluefish Swim Club was one of many teams whose trip was upended by the Southwest disruption. Their final destination was Huntsville, Alabama, where swimmers would be able to get in a week of long course training in preparation for meets like Olympic Trials.

With the pool rental, accommodations, and food booked and paid for in advance, they ended up having to seek alternative travel options. They landed on renting a private charter bus, costing the club $25,000 for a one way trip. About 50 swimmers took the trip, meaning the bus cost breaks down to about $500 an athlete.

Bluefish coach Zuri Ferguson described the frustration in making the 25-hour-long trip in a crowded charter bus in an interview with CBS News: “It was very mentally draining, after all of that. It was a very tight, confined space. We only had a couple stops to get out and move around.”

Nick Rice, another member of the Bluefish coaching staff, echoed Ferguson’s thoughts, saying “I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered.”

Rice went on to praise the team on how they handled the situation, adding: “As a coaching staff we’ve been pretty excited to see the resilience from them and the bounce back and the mental fortitude and continuing to have a really good attitude about what we’re doing and why we’re here.”

Bluefish Swim Club is a 2022 Silver Medal Club under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program and is designated as a Level 4 club under the Club Recognition program. Their most notable alumni is Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel, who joined Bluefish as a 12-year-old.

Bluefish Swim Club is not the only team who was forced to reevaluate travel plans in the wake of Southwest cancellations. Washington State University’s women’s swimming & diving team had plans to take their training trip in San Diego, but ended up just canceling the entire trip after their flight got dropped. They were among many teams that had their plans changed, or canceled altogether, by the cancellations.

There are stories like this across the country with the cancellations coming amid the busiest travel time of the year.

Southwest is reported to be back on a normal operating schedule as of December 30th, meaning training trips scheduled for after New Years should not be disrupted.