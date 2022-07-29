Bluefish Shines on Day 2 of Geneva Futures Winning 3 Events

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- GENEVA

July 27-30, 2022

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Geneva”

Highlighting day 2 finals at Geneva Futures was Joshua Parent of Bluefish Swim Club who swam a 4:22.51 to win the men’s 400 IM. The 17 year old is committed to Florida for fall 2023 and holds a best time of 4:20.94 in the event which he swam in April 2022 at US International Team Trials. Finishing behind Parents was Ohio State’s Nathan Holty who touched in a 4:22.87. That was a huge best time for Holty as his previous best stood at a 4:27.94 from summer 2019.

Sweeping the 400 IM for Bluefish was Aislin Farris as Farris won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:51.97. That was just off her best time of 4:51.95 which she swam in May of this year. She has dropped about three and a half seconds in the event in the last year and is committed to UNC for 2022.

Also picking up a win for Bluefish was Zuri Ferguson as she won the women’s 100 back in a 1:02.31. That was slightly faster than her best time of 1:02.39 which she swam just a week ago. Ferguson finished just ahead of Alison Pfaff of Gator Swim Club as Pfaff touched in a 1:02.56. Pfaff is committed to Duke for 2023.

The youngest winner of the night was 15 year old Lily King as she won the women’s 100 free in a 56.88. King swims for Mount Pleasant Aqua Club and had a best time of 57.28 coming into the meet. Notably, she has dropped a huge amount of time in the event over the last year as her best time last summer was a 5924.

Ohio State’s Jay Johnson continued his success into day 2 after winning the men’s 200 free on night 1. Here, Johnson got the win in the men’s 100 free swimming a 50.90. The Ohio native had a previous best time of 51.07 which he swam just two weeks ago at Sectionals in Cleveland.

Samuel Brown won the men’s 100 back in a 56.76 touching just ahead of Gavin Currie from Blue Hen Aquatics who touched in. a 56.80. Brown had a solid drop from last season to this season going from a 57.48 to a 56.76. Brown is committed to Missouri for fall 2022.