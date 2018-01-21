Bloomsburg University Gets Down in Ft. Lauderdale (VIDEO)

NCAA Division II Bloomsburg University, located in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, spent a portion of their 2018 winter break living and training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That included racing at the FLAC Winter Training Invitational, where they won a meet against Dickinson and SUNY Oneonta.

That win propelled Bloomsburg into a successful start to the 2nd semester, which includes a 136-84 win over Susquehanna and a 119-70 win over East Stroudburg.

Below, sophomore freestyler Becca Cubbler put together a highlight video of the team’s trip.