Bloodied By Cam Newton, Nathan Adrian Exits Special Forces Reality Series

by Retta Race 2

January 18th, 2025 Lifestyle, News

American Olympic champion Nathan Adrian may not be racing in a pool anymore but the 36-year-old father of two is still competing.

As we reported, Adrian is among the cast participating in the third season of FOX’s reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test which began on January 8th.

Adrian is among 16 celebrity recruits taking on tests actual recruits face during the famously difficult U.S. Special Forces selection process, led by a team of ex-special forces operatives.

Other contestants this season include actors Denise Richards and Stephen Baldwin, track star Marion Jones as well as former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

Adrian got a taste of Newton’s competitive medicine this week as the two sparred in a brutal fists-on bout which resulted in the former Cal Bear’s nose being visibly bloodied. Show medical staff determined Adrian needed to be medically withdrawn from the course, ending his run on the series.

Unlike many reality competition series, there are no designated elimination points, contestants withdraw either voluntarily or medically. Only five contestants—Hannah Brown, Carli Lloyd, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, and Nick Viall—passed the test through two seasons and thirty contestants.

 

PowerPlay
1 minute ago

Fish out of water

0
0
bobthebuilderrocks
6 minutes ago

Nathan went easy on him.

1
0
