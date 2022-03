Big Ten Announces Winter Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 1,114 students on winter sports rosters who have been named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team Wednesday.

The list of honorees includes 74 men’s and 100 women’s basketball students, 68 men’s and 128 women’s gymnastics students, 110 men’s hockey students, 161 men’s and 262 women’s swimming & diving students, and 211 wrestling students.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Among the winter Academic All-Big Ten honorees, 30 had unblemished GPAs: