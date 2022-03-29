Big Ten Announces Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving Postseason Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving postseason individual award recipients on Tuesday, as selected by the conference’s head coaches.

Indiana’s Brendan Burns was named Men’s Swimmer of the Year, while teammate Andrew Capobianco was selected as the Diver of the Year. Hoosiers’ Ray Looze was named Men’s Swim Coach of the Year and Purdue’s Adam Soldati was selected as the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil was named Women’s Swimmer of the Year, while Indiana’s Tarrin Gilliland was selected as the Diver of the Year. Ohio State’s Bill Dorenkott was tabbed as the Women’s Swim Coach of the Year and Indiana’s Drew Johansen was named Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.

Burns earned All-America honors in five events at the 2022 NCAA Championships, including the national title in the 200 butterfly. Capobianco claimed silver in both the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions at the NCAA Championships, in addition to a ninth-place finish on platform.

Looze led the Hoosiers to the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship and a fifth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Soldati’s divers captured four All-America honors at the 2022 NCAA Championships, including Tyler Downs’ national championship in the platform competition.

MacNeil claimed All-America status in all seven of her events at the 2022 NCAA Championships, including third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The 2022 NCAA Champion on platform, Gilliland also placed third on the 3-meter and eighth n the 1-meter competition.

Dorenkott guided the Buckeyes to the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship and a top-10 finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Under Johansen’s leadership, Indiana’s divers earned All-America honors seven times at the 2022 NCAA Championships, including the national title on platform and three total top-three finishes.

Women’s Swimming & Diving Honorees

Swimmer of the Year

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

Diver of the Year

Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana

Swim Coach of the Year

Bill Dorenkott, Ohio State

Diving Coach of the Year

Drew Johansen, Indiana

Men’s Swimming & Diving Honorees

Swimmer of the Year

Brendan Burns, Indiana

Diver of the Year

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana

Swim Coach of the Year

Ray Looze, Indiana

Diving Coach of the Year

Adam Soldati, Purdue