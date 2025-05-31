Bianca Hutter Flips Commitment To Iowa After Virginia Cuts Diving Program

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bianca Hutter from Austin, Texas has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Iowa beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. Hutter originally committed to Virginia but the school has since announced they would be cutting their diving program.

“I am so excited, relived and thankful to announce my verbal commitment to University of Iowa. I’d like to thank my parents, Wendy, and Todd for giving me this opportunity. To everyone who’s been with me from day one, to now, thank you, i couldn’t of done this without your support. GO HAWKEYES!”

Hutter competes for Team Texas Diving out of Austin. She is coached by Lerew Wendy.

Earlier this month, Hutter competed at the US Diving National Championships. There she finished 22nd in the women’s 3 meter event with 176.70 points. She also was 7th in the 3 meter synchronized diving event.

The Iowa women finished 14th out of 14 teams at the 2025 Big Ten Championships with 158.5 points. The team primarily earned its points from relays while divers did not score any points. IMer Olivia Swalley led the team with 15 points.

Hutter was originally slated to join Virginia next fall but it was announced earlier this year that with a restructuring, it would not have a diving team next season. Iowa on the other hand cut its swimming and diving programs in August 2020 but reinstated its women’s swimming and diving programs in February 2021.

Hutter will arrive on campus in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with Addy Szakaly, Yaya Nieckula, Cheyenne Borroughs, Klare Pilger, and Addison Carlile.

