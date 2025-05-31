Canadian Olympic Trials Finalist Laila Oravsky Flips Commitment From Florida To Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian Olympic Trials finalist Laila Oravsky has announced she will flip her commitment from Florida to Indiana. Oravsky originally committed to Florida last summer but is now set to join Indiana this fall for the 2025-2026 school year.

“After thoughtful consideration, I am beyond excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at Indiana University. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, as well as the incredible coaches at IU for making all of this possible. I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO HOOSIERS!”

At last summer’s Canadian Trials, Oravsky had her highest finish in the 1500 freestyle as she was 4th in a 17:07.30. Her lifetime best in the event is a 16:45.11 that she swam at 2023 Canadian Trials for 2nd. She also finished in the top 8 in the 800 free last summer, swimming to a 8:57.74 for 8th. She swam two best times at 2024 Canadian Trials, with a 2:02.66 200 free and a 4:53.27 400 IM.

She has represented Canada at the international level on numerous occasions. She swam the open water 10km race at the 2024 World Championships. In the pool, she swam at 2023 World Juniors in Israel, finishing 15th in the 1500 free with a time of 17:09.43. Later in 2023 she swam at the Pan Am Games, finishing 8th in the 1500 free (17:18.64) and 9th in the 800 free (9:05.45).

Top Times

LCM SCM SCM Converted to SCY 400 free – 4:17.08 400 free – 4:11.21 500 free – 4:47.09 800 free – 8:49.28 800 free – 8:32.96 1000 free – 9:46.24 1500 free – 16:45.11 1500 free – 16:16.86 1650 free – 16:11.03

The Indiana women finished 2nd at the 2025 Big Ten Championships and went on to finish 4th at NCAAs, the highest place for a Big Ten team. The team was led by senior Anna Peplowski who captured the NCAA title in the 200 freestyle.

Oravsky joins a strong class that is set to arrive this fall for the Hoosiers. Leading the way is Alex Shackell who represented the US at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also is the top ranked recruit in the high school class of 2025. Also in the class of 2029 is Billie Blu Mondonedo, Kamile Zinis, Grace Hoeper, Liberty Clark, Luci Gutirrez, and Skylar Knowlton. The team also welcomes NCAA qualifier Macky Hodges from USC for this fall.

