Bend Swim Club 16yo Campbell McKean Clocks 200 IM PB of 1:46.77 (Federal Way Sectionals)

2023 FEDERAL WAY SPRING SECTIONALS

March 9-13, 2023

Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals”

Day One Recap

Day Two Recap

Day Three Recap

The final day of the 2023 Speedo Spring Sectionals meet in Federal Way is now in the books. The final day of the meet was relatively short, featuring the 1650 free, 200 IM, and 50 free individually.

The women’s 1650 free saw Bellevue Club Swim Team 15-year-old Alexa McDevitt win in 16:46.04. She took a little over a second off her personal best with the swim.

Multnomah Athletic Club 17-year-old Thomas Olsen won the men’s 1650 free in 15:17.53, touching first by a wide margin. The USC recruit took nine seconds off his personal best with the performance. Olsen’s previous best of 15:26.56 was set at Winter Juniors West this past December.

In the women’s 200 IM, Bellevue Club Swim Team 16-year-old Piper Enge, who had a huge win in the 100 breast on Saturday night, clocked a 1:57.72 to win the race. The performance marks another personal best for Enge, taking about half a second off her previous mark of 1:58.13. She was great all around tonight, splitting 25.92 on fly, 30.63 on back, 33.25 on breast, and 27.92 on free.

Bend Swim Club’s Campbell McKean, 16, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:46.77. Like Enge in the women’s IM, McKean was fantastic in all four strokes, splitting 23.40 on fly, 27.52 on back, 30.38 on breast, and 25.47 on free. It was also a massive swim for McKean, taking nearly four seconds off his previous best of 1:50.42, which he had just swum at Winter Juniors West in December.

Lake Oswego Swim Club’s Helena Jones, 18, won the women’s 50 free in 22.65, touching out Portland Aquatic Club 14-year-old Mena Boardman (22.68). Both swimmers were just a few hundredths of a second off their personal bests in the event.

The men’s 50 free saw a fantastic race between University Place Aquatics Club 17-year-old Tolu Young and Bend Swim Club 18-year-old Diggory Dillingham. Young touched first in a new lifetime best of 19.61, while Dillingham was second in 19.66. Dillingham has notably been as fast as 19.52 in the event.