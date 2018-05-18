Ben Brooks Commits to West Virginia; Transfers from Eastern Michigan

Avon, Ohio-native Ben Brooks has announced he will transfer to West Virginia University after a year at Eastern Michigan University, whose team was recently cut. His EMU classmate Chris O’Shea will also be a Mountaineer in the fall.

“I am excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University. I love the team and coaches and I can’t wait to get to work! #GoMountaineers”

Brooks was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American out of Avon High School. He was runner-up in the 100 breast (56.28) and third in the 200 IM (1:50.36) at the 2017 Ohio Division 1 State Meet in his senior year. At Eastern Michigan he developed further and won the B-finals of both the 200 IM (1:48.63) and 200 breast (1:59.20) at 2018 MAC Championships. While he was DQd in the 100 breast prelims and wasn’t able to log a PB in finals, he did split a 54.35 breast on EMU’s runner-up 400 medley relay. He also split 24.97 in the 50 breast on the third-place 200 medley relay.

Brooks swims year-round for Lake Shore Swim Club. His top SCY times include:

200 breast – 1:59.20

100 breast – 55.83

200 IM – 1:48.63

100 fly – 50.91

