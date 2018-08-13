Becca Meyers Shatters Own S12 100 Fly AR on Final Day of Para Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fifth and final day of the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming championships featured finals for the men’s and women’s 50 free and100 fly, as well as the women’s 150 IM.

S10 swimmer Aurélie Rivard kicked things off with a win in the 50 free, going 27.72, followed by Sophie Pascoe in 27.86. American Martha Ruether won the S13 race in 27.84, and her teammate McKenzie Coan won the S7 race in 33.11.

Brazil’s Phelipe Rodriguez narrowly beat out Australia’s Rowan Crothers in the men’s S10 race, with the two going 23.71 and 23.78 respectively. Australia’s Braeden Jason won the S13 race in 24.64, and Timothy Disken won the S9 race in 25.72. S7 swimmer Matthew Levy won his race in 28.94, and Daniel Dias won the S5 race in 31.84.

The United States’ Becca Meyers (S12) won the women’s 100 fly in 1:04.22, shaving almost seven tenths off her previous American record of 1:04.91. New Zealand’s S10 swimmer Sophie Pascoe won her race in 1:04.90, and American Jessica Long won the S8 race in 1:10.12.

Japan’s Dai Okairin (S14) won the men’s 100 fly in 56.40, and S10 Alexander Elliot won his race in 58.21. Braeden Jason picked up another S13 win, going 59.64, and American Robert Griswold won the S8 race in 1:02.65.

Only three swimmers competed in the women’s 150 IM, and U.S.’s Leanne Smith (S3) won in 3:06.52. Brazil’s S4 swimmer Patricia Santos was second in 3:24.22, and Canada’s Tammy Cunnington, also an S4, was third in 3:35.60.