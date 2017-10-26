Becca Evans of Fairport Area Swim Team Verbally Commits to Rice

Fairport Area Swim Team’s (FAST) Becca Evans has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Rice University in the fall.

“SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rice University!! GO OWLS.”

Evans is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and 6-time NISCA All-American from Pittsford Mendon High School. She is a member of the school’s National Honor Society, plays French Horn in Wind Ensemble and plays Mellophone in Pep Band.

Evans competes in a wide range of events and will have an immediate impact on the Owls’ roster in a number of areas. At the 2016 NYS Federation Girls Swimming Championships, she placed third in the 50 free (23.64) and fourth in the 100 free (51.44). She was a member of the state title-winning 200 free relay (23.63 leadoff), although they fell 6/10 shy of their own state record from 2015. Her name is also in the record book for their 400 free relay from 2015. In 2016 they finished second; Evans contributed a 51.34 split to the effort.

Competing with FAST at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup in Clearwater, she swam a total of 22 races (individual and relays combined) and recorded 3 top-8 finishes. She came in 5th in the 50 free (23.45), 6th in the 100 free (50.94), and 8th in the 50 fly (25.11 in prelims). Evans concluded her 2017 summer campaign at Geneva Futures, where she placed third in the 50 free (26.76), fourth in the 100 free (58.32) and 8th in the 100 fly (1:03.31 in prelims). Her best times, all from 2017, include:

50 Free – 23.45

100 Free – 50.94

100 Fly – 56.29

100 Back – 57.45

200 IM – 2:05.94

Evans’ best SCY times would have scored points for the Owls in the B finals of the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at the 2017 C-USA Women’s Championship. She will join Marta Cano and Shannon Jelley in the Rice University class of 2022.

