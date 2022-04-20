Baylor School’s George Von Canon Commits to D3 Centre College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior George Von Canon has verbally committed to Centre College. He attends the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and swims for the Baylor Swim Club. At Baylor, he was a member of three consecutive state championship teams.

Voncanon qualified for the Tennessee High School State Championship meet all four years of his high school career. In February, as a senior, he qualified for finals of the 200 free and placed 15th (after a best time of 1:44.76 in prelims), which was the highest finish of his career.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 22.34

100 free – 48.74

200 free – 1:44.76

500 free – 4:51.52

1000 free – 10:21.06

1650 free – 17:11.87

A rangy freestyler who is best in the middle-distances, Von Canon is poised to make a huge immediate impact for Division III Center College next season. In the 2021-2022 season, he would have been the school’s third-best 200 freestyler, second-best 500 freestyler, fastest 1000 freestyler, and fastest miler by more than 37 seconds. That time in the mile would have placed him 6th at last year’s Southern Athletic Association championship meet.

Centre finished 4th out of 7 teams at that SAA meet, about 82.5 points behind 3rd place Berry College. That was a young Centre College team that, for example, returns three of the four legs from their 4th-place 800 free relay from last season. Von Canon replacing the one graduating senior from that relay would make about a 7 second improvement if he repeats his best time.

