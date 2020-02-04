Baylor, Harpeth Hall To Renew Battle, Walsh Chases National Records At TN State

2020 TISCA Tennessee High School State Championships

Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Live Stream links

Psych Sheets

Results available on Meet Mobile

Meet Format

Tennessee is a unique format, splitting the high school meet lineup across two days, with morning prelims and evening finals:

Day 1 (Friday):

200 medley relay

200 free

200 IM

50 free

Boys diving

100 fly

Day 2 (Saturday):

100 free

500 free

200 free relay

Girls diving

100 back

100 breast

400 free relay

Swimmers to Watch

Alex Walsh, Harpeth Hall

Senior Alex Walsh holds state records in the 200 free and 100 breast, but perhaps the biggest storyline is her attempt to retake the 100 back record from younger sister Gretchen. Alex Walsh held the record at 52.80 through last year, but when she jumped out of that event for the 100 breast (just missing her own state record in 59.08), Gretchen snuck in to take the 100 back mark to 51.57. Alex Walsh has been 50.88 in club competition, so there’s a good chance she takes the record back from her younger sister. Alex Walsh will also chase her own 200 free record of 1:45.05 from last year.

Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth Hall

Junior Gretchen Walsh is probably the headliner. Smashing two state records last year in the 100 fly and 100 back, Gretchen Walsh will try two different events this year: the 50 free and 100 free. Walsh already owns the 50 free record at 22.26 from 2018, but she’s been 21.82 in club competition since. Keep an eye on the national high school record of 21.64 set by Olympian Abbey Weitzeil back in 2015. Walsh already owns the independent school national record.

In the 100 free, Gretchen (career-best 47.49) will chase state (48.67, Kristen Vredeveld), national independent high school (48.39, Missy Franklin) and national overall high school (47.09, Abbey Weitzeil) records.

Will Jackson, McCallie

On the boys side, McCallie high looks to defend its state title, won by 40 last year. Defending 500 free champ Will Jackson returns, and looks to add the 200 free after placing second by .01 seconds last year. Jackson has been 1:37.72 and 4:28.24 in those events.

Joseph Jordan, Oakland

Oakland senior Joseph Jordan is in the hunt for an elusive state record. The future Tennessee Volunteer has been 20.54 in the 50 free, and could challenge the 20.21 state record set in 2015 by Trey Freeman. Coleman Kredich, now graduated and moved on to Duke, missed that record by .01 last year.

Ellie Waldrep, Baylor School

Despite Harpeth Hall’s star power and national records last year, it was the Baylor School that won the meet and took home our High School Team of the Year Swammy Award. Now-junior Ellie Waldrep returns from that team after finishing as the runner-up in the 100 back and 100 fly last year. With Gretchen Walsh out of the way in the 100 fly, Waldrep (lifetime-best 53.87) has a clearer path to victory. She’ll battle the other Walsh, Alex, in the 100 back this year, and with a career-best 52.42 from last year, she could be in line for one of the fastest times in state history, even if she takes silver again.