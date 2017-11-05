Back/Flyer Logan Theiss Verbally Commits to McKendree Bearcats

Belleville, Illinois-native Logan Theiss has given a verbal commitment to McKendree University for 2018-19.

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to McKendree University! I know that Coach Tierney and the rest of the university will be able to help me be the best I can be in and out of the pool. Go Bearcats!!!”

Theiss swims for Belleville East High School and Seahawks Swim Club, where he specializes in backstroke and butterfly. He has swum the 100 back at the Illinois High School Association Boys’ State Championships in each of his three high school seasons; his highest finish came at the 2017 IHSA State Meet when he came in 17th.

Theiss competed for YMCA of Southwest Illinois Swim Team at the YMCA Short Course National Championships in April, notching PBs in the 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He picked up his best SCY times in the 100 free and 100 back this summer, then turned around and got new LCM times in the same events, as well as the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM, two weeks later at the Ozark Swimming Long Course Championships.

Theiss would have been an A finalist in the 100 back at the 2017 GLVC Championships, joining Bearcat Daniel Buijs, who placed fifth. Buijs was runner-up in the 200 back. Theiss’ best time would have been right on the 16th/17th bubble in prelims (the GLVC only swims an A final and a B final). Theiss will have one year of overlap with Buijs.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.50

100 back – 50.07

200 back – 1:53.05

100 fly – 51.39

