Julia St. John Announces Commitment to Denison Big Red

“I’m so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to Denison University! I immediately felt at home the minute I stepped on campus. The team and coaches made me feel so welcome. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team and university! Go Big Red!”

Dublin, Ohio’s Julia St. John has announced her intention to swim for Denison University beginning in the fall of 2018. She will be the second member of her family to compete in aquatics sports at the collegiate level; her older sister Noelle St. John is a senior at The Ohio State University where she is a member of the women’s synchronized swimming team.

A senior at Bishop Watterson High School, Julia St. John swims year-round for Ohio State Swim Club under Anthony Russo, Head Level Coach-Senior Group. In high school swimming she specializes in sprint freestyle, but extends her range to include back, breast, and IM in club swimming. St. John had an excellent long-course season, lowering her personal bests in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Her time improvements were evenly spread out among the Peppe Bruce Invitational, Columbus Sectionals, and BGSC LC Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.05

100 free – 55.14

100 back – 1:02.60

100 breast – 1:10.35

200 IM – 2:20.17

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].