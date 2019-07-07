Azevedo Cracks Portuguese National Record In Women’s 100 Back

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Portuguese swimmer Rafaela Gomes Azevedo nailed her 2nd Senior National Record in as many days, reaping bronze in the women’s 100m back on this final day of competition at the 2019 European Junior Championships.

After establishing herself as the 2nd seeded swimmer in this women’s 100m back with her 1:02.00 semi-final swim, the 17-year-old produced a time of 1:01.85 to finish 3rd in tonight’s final.

Splitting 29.81/32.04, Azevedo touched behind winner Daria Vaskina of Russia and silver medalist Erika Fransecsa Gaetani who finished in respective marks of 1:00.17 and 1:01.62.

For Azevedo, the teen already finished 6th in the 50m back in 28.69 here in Kazan, so she was able to land on the podium this time around for her nation in a new national record to boot.