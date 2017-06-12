Australia’s Patterson Closes Indi Para World Series With Two Wins

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Australian Lakeisha Patterson picked up two wins on the final day of the Para World Series in Indianapolis, giving her a total of five for the meet.

Patterson started off the session with a win in the women’s S8 100 free, putting up a time of 1:06.19 to finish ahead of Americans Julia Gaffney (1:15.39) and Ahalya Lettenberger (1:15.94). The two-time 2016 Paralympic gold medalist went onto also win the 100 fly in 1:18.61, ahead of Canada’s Danielle Dorris (1:22.07) and Colombia’s Laura Rodriguez (1:27.80).

After a massive 33 wins on day 2, Americans had another good showing on the third day with 19 more victories. Zachary Shattuck (S6) in particular had an impressive final day with wins in the 50 fly and 100 free.

“This weekend was fun to see everyone and reconnect with people,” he said. “It was good to get back in the pool after taking a little break. As I pick up my training, I have a lot of possibilities the next month and a half.”

Another American, Michelle Konkoly (S9), had a strong final day with a win in the 100 free and a runner-up finish in the 50 fly. Like Patterson, Konkoly was also a two-time gold medalist in Rio.

“This swim was awesome. It was so cool to swim one of my last races of the year against one of my biggest competitors,” she said.

“The young kids here are so excited and passionate about Paralympics. They’re dropping so much time, and it really makes me excited to see this next generation get ready to fill the gap of some of the people transitioning out of the sport.”

Also adding two wins on the final day was USA’s Becca Meyers, who also won two events on day 2. In the S13 class she stormed to victories in the 100 free (1:03.53) and 100 fly (1:07.46). Like Patterson, she finishes with five total wins for the meet as well.

The final stop of the para World Series will take place from July 6-9 in Berlin.