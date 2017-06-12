Ashland Eagles Picks Up Versatile Dylan Nasser from Colorado for 17-18

Dylan Nasser, who swims with Highlands Ranch Aquatics and Valor Christian High School in Colorado, has committed to swim for Ashland University in the fall of 2017.

“I am thrilled and blessed to be able to continue my academic and athletic career at Ashland University. I am excited to be able to help Coach Ron Allen and the team continue the work required to have Ashland as a regular fixture in top 10 at the NCAA National Championships again! I felt that the combination of the unique academic program offerings at Ashland, paired with the opportunity to help rebuild this program with my future teammates, were too good of an opportunity to pass up. GO EAGLES!!”

Nasser is a well-rounded athlete who specializes in IM, back and free. While he tends to perform slightly better in long course meters, he has shown growth across the board over the last two years and placed second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 back at the 2017 Colorado Boys 4A State Championships in May.

Nasser will be an excellent addition to the Eagles’ squad next year. The men’s team, which finished fifth at the 2017 GLIAC Championships, would have benefited from his 200, 500 free, 1650 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM, all of which would have scored in the top-16 at conference.

Best times:

100 Free – 48.66

200 Free – 1:43.51

500 Free – 4:39.73

1650 Free – 16:40.08

100 Back – 52.16

200 Back – 1:51.64

200 IM – 1:55.34

400 IM – 4:06.47

