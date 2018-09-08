Australia’s Jemma Schlicht Transferring from USC Spartans to USC Trojans

Melbourne, Australia’s Jemma Schlicht is transferring to the University of Southern California next spring, after a year at University of the Sunshine Coast where she has been studying Molecular Biology. She swims for USC Spartans head coach and Australian Team Coach for the 2016 Rio Olympics, Chris Moonie.

Schlicht has represented Australia on a number of National Teams, most recently at the 2016 World Short Course Championships in Windsor, Canada. She also competed at the 2013 Junior World Championships in Dubai.

Because of a knee injury most of her best times are over 2 years old, but she did earn a PB in the 200m free in March 2017 at the NSW State Championships in Sydney.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 55.66 (48.70)

200 free – 2:01.42 (1:46.50)

400 free – 4:23.94 (4:55.73)

100 fly – 59.07 (51.95)

100 back – 1:03.97 (56.54)

Teams Represented, Achievements & Coaches:

2017 Australian Open National Championships, Brisbane – Bronze in 100m Butterfly

2016 Australian Olympic Trial, Adelaide – 6th 100m Butterfly

2016 Australian National Team, Windsor Canada, World Short Course Championships

2015 Australian Age Championships, Sydney – Gold in 4x100m Freestyle Relay

2015 Australian Age Championships, Sydney – Gold in 100m Butterfly

2015 Australian Age Championships, Sydney – Bronze in 4x200m Freestyle Relay

2015 Australian Age Championships, Sydney – 4th in 200m Butterfly

2015 Victorian Institute of Sport Elite Athlete, 4 years running.

2014 Ranked #1 in Age Group in Australia, 4 years running – 100m & 200m Butterfly, Freestyle and Medley.

2013 World Junior Swimming Championships, Dubai – Gold in 4x100m Mixed Freestyle Relay

2013 World Junior Swimming Championships, Dubai – Silver in 4x100m freestyle relay

2013 World Junior Swimming Championships, Dubai – Bronze 100m Butterfly

2013 Youth Olympic Games Festival, Australia – Gold in 100m Butterfly

2013 Youth Olympic Games Festival, Australia – Gold in 100m Freestyle

2013 Youth Olympic Games Festival, Australia – Gold in 4x100m Freestyle Relay

2013 Youth Olympic Games Festival, Australia – Gold in 4x100m Medley Relay

2013 Youth Olympic Games Festival, Australia – Silver in 50m Freestyle

2013 Youth Olympic Games Festival, Australia – Bronze in 4x200m Freestyle Relay

2012 Australian Open Short Course Championships: Silver 100m butterfly (Aged 15)

Excited to welcome Jemma Schlicht to the Trojan Family this spring! #Fighton19 pic.twitter.com/nUgov1dyis — USC Swim & Dive (@USCswim) August 16, 2018

