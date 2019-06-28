Australians Fine-Tuning In Cairns Before World Championships

With the 2019 FINA World Championships now just 4 weeks away, the Australian elite swimmers bound for Gwangju are stopping at Tobruk Memorial Pool in Cairns to get final preparations underway.

Several stars are arriving in Cairns this week, with the remaining athletes joining next week, with all taking advantage of the world-class facilities of far north Queensland.

Says Bond breaststroker Jenna Strauch of her camp experience this week, “The weather has been great for us so far; it was cold and wet when we left home so to get up into the warmer weather and with no rain is great. It is really good to be here and soaking it all up – everything here in Cairns is just so good.”

St. Peters Western Olympic Champion Mitch Larkin also is pleased with the camp’s surroundings, “It is a great facility here and it is nice to come together and put the finishing touches on a great prep.

“I know next week when the whole team is here it is going to be a lot more exciting and you will certainly get the vibe we are preparing for a world championships.”

The Tobruk Memorial Pool has been home to many domestic and foreign teams for pre-championship training camps. Most recently the likes of Daiya Seto, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, and Yui Ohashi assembled in Cairns for a several-week training camp that concluded with the Sydney Open competition in April.

After Cairns, the Dolphins will then head to Nagaoka, Japan for a week before shipping off to Gwangju.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.