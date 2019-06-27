Fike Swim Signs Auburn Standout Aly Tetzloff

Fike Swim is thrilled to announce the addition of Aly Tetzloff to its growing team of ambassadors. A recent Auburn graduate, Aly is continuing her training with War Eagle Swimming under Duncan Sherrard, Gideon Louw, and Allyson Sweeney.

Aly has been quietly working her way into the top of the rankings for the last couple years. She had a stellar senior year at Auburn, winning SECs in the 100 back and finaling at NCAAs in the 100 back and 100 fly and placing 16th in the 100 free. Last weekend, untapered and mid-season, Aly swam two Olympic Trials qualifying times at the Richard Quick Invite in the 100 fly and 100 back. Her 100 fly time from the meet currently ranks her 16th in the U.S. There is still plenty of room between 1st and 16th, but there is also one year to go, and with her newfound confidence, Aly could be making a big name for herself in the coming months.

“Aly is the perfect addition to our team. Her enthusiasm for swimming and for what we are doing at Fike Swim is infectious. You can tell she has a new level of confidence, so I can’t wait to see what she does over the next year!” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Aly Tetzloff’s swimming accomplishments include:

2019 SEC Champion 100 Back

Auburn School Record Holder

NCAA All-American

2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

2017 U.S. Nationals – 6th in the 50 fly and 11th in the 100 fly

“I’m so excited to partner with Fike Swim! I was first introduced to The Brick my junior year in college and we started utilizing it for kick sets. I believe the company has the athletes’ best interests at heart and is always looking for ways to improve the sport. I’m looking forward to using more of their products and feel lucky to be a part of this growing brand!” added Aly.

About Aly Tetzloff

Q: What is your favorite event?

A: “My favorite event is one I don’t really swim much anymore, but it is the 200 IM because it includes all the strokes.”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “I range probably about 35,000-40,000 yards/meters a week.”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: A big set I do is on Monday mornings which consists of a threshold/heart rate. It typically will add up to around 3,000 yards/meters. The basic one or most repeated form of this set which is all freestyle is: 10 x 100s @1:30 no equipment, 1 @ heart rate 150-160, 4 @ HR 200+, then 10 x 100s @ 1:30 with paddles, same as above, and finally…read more”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “I got into competitive swimming at the age of 6. I really wanted to be a gymnast, but my mom claimed I would be too tall. Then she asked if I wanted to try being on a club swim team instead, I’ve been swimming ever since!”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “I absolutely LOVE to cook and bake, specifically lasagna and chocolate chip banana bread are probably my two favorite things to make.”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest athletes in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

