Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Names Eight Swimmers To 2024 Open Water World Junior Roster

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

SWIMMING Australia today announced the Australian team to compete at this year’s World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Italy.

Eight emerging junior swimmers will head to Alghero, Sardinia to compete from 6-8 September and join a field of more than 200 athletes aged 14-19 years from 35 countries.

World Junior head coach Mel Tantrum was at last week’s Australian Open Water Championships in Busselton to watch future stars of the sport put their hand up for selection.

The likes of Katie Grimes (USA), Bettina Fabian (HUN) and newly-minted Dolphin Robert Thorpe – who will race next week at the World Aquatics Open Water World Championships in Doha – have all graduated from Junior Worlds’ racing.

It’s a pathway celebrated in the Thorpe household and younger brother Sam (St Peters Western, pictured) will contest the 10km (18-19 years) alongside Xavier Collins (Westside Christchurch) in Italy.

“At 18, Sam and Xavier are at the younger end of this age group but they’ll be competitive against the Italian, French, German and US athletes,” Tantrum said.

“There was only .31 seconds between these two at nationals so they’ll be pushing each other … and I’m sure Sam would like to get one up on Rob (his brother) who finished 8th at last World Juniors in Seychelles in 2022.”

Emily Broun (Rackley) and Sienna Deurloo (Toowoomba Grammar) were selected after respectively finishing first and second in the girls’ 18-19 years 10km at nationals.

“Emily and Sienna had tougher conditions in Busselton, the wind and swell picked up, and now they have eight months to perfect their open water skills,” Tantrum said.

“That said, they’ve both got great backgrounds in pool swimming, and you can expect the water in Italy to be flat and fast.”

Also selected for junior worlds are: Luke Higgs, Lucas Fackerell, Daisy Quinn and Chloe Brodrick who went 1-2 in the boys’ and girls’ 16-17 years 7.5km swim at nationals.

“You are definitely looking at the next wave of athletes who will be in the frame for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics,” Tantrum said.

2024 Open Water Junior World Championships 

OPEN WATER ATHLETES

First Last Club State Event
Male Athletes
Samuel Thorpe St Peters Western QLD Cameron Gledhill 10km
Xavier Collins Westside Christchurch WA Jon Harrison 10km
Luke Higgs Warringah NSW Angelo Basalo 7.5km
Lucas Fackerell Breakers WA WA Harry Clark 7.5km
Female Athletes
Emily Broun Rackley Centenary WA Tim Dilger 10km
Sienna Deurloo Toowoomba Grammar QLD Jason Cooper 10km
Daisy Quinn Sunshine Coast Grammar QLD Luke Stafford 7.5km
Chloe Brodrick Ginninderra ACT Steve Meredith 7.5km

COACHES

First Last Club
Cameron Gledhill
St Peters Western
Luke Stafford
Sunshine Coast Grammar

OPEN WATER STAFF

First Last Role
Mel Tantrum
Team Leader / Head Coach
Vicki Nagyova Team Manager

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!