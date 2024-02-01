Australia Names Eight Swimmers To 2024 Open Water World Junior Roster

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

SWIMMING Australia today announced the Australian team to compete at this year’s World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Italy.

Eight emerging junior swimmers will head to Alghero, Sardinia to compete from 6-8 September and join a field of more than 200 athletes aged 14-19 years from 35 countries.

World Junior head coach Mel Tantrum was at last week’s Australian Open Water Championships in Busselton to watch future stars of the sport put their hand up for selection.

The likes of Katie Grimes (USA), Bettina Fabian (HUN) and newly-minted Dolphin Robert Thorpe – who will race next week at the World Aquatics Open Water World Championships in Doha – have all graduated from Junior Worlds’ racing.

It’s a pathway celebrated in the Thorpe household and younger brother Sam (St Peters Western, pictured) will contest the 10km (18-19 years) alongside Xavier Collins (Westside Christchurch) in Italy.

“At 18, Sam and Xavier are at the younger end of this age group but they’ll be competitive against the Italian, French, German and US athletes,” Tantrum said.

“There was only .31 seconds between these two at nationals so they’ll be pushing each other … and I’m sure Sam would like to get one up on Rob (his brother) who finished 8th at last World Juniors in Seychelles in 2022.”

Emily Broun (Rackley) and Sienna Deurloo (Toowoomba Grammar) were selected after respectively finishing first and second in the girls’ 18-19 years 10km at nationals.

“Emily and Sienna had tougher conditions in Busselton, the wind and swell picked up, and now they have eight months to perfect their open water skills,” Tantrum said.

“That said, they’ve both got great backgrounds in pool swimming, and you can expect the water in Italy to be flat and fast.”

Also selected for junior worlds are: Luke Higgs, Lucas Fackerell, Daisy Quinn and Chloe Brodrick who went 1-2 in the boys’ and girls’ 16-17 years 7.5km swim at nationals.

“You are definitely looking at the next wave of athletes who will be in the frame for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics,” Tantrum said.

2024 Open Water Junior World Championships

OPEN WATER ATHLETES

First Last Club State Event Male Athletes Samuel Thorpe St Peters Western QLD Cameron Gledhill 10km Xavier Collins Westside Christchurch WA Jon Harrison 10km Luke Higgs Warringah NSW Angelo Basalo 7.5km Lucas Fackerell Breakers WA WA Harry Clark 7.5km Female Athletes Emily Broun Rackley Centenary WA Tim Dilger 10km Sienna Deurloo Toowoomba Grammar QLD Jason Cooper 10km Daisy Quinn Sunshine Coast Grammar QLD Luke Stafford 7.5km Chloe Brodrick Ginninderra ACT Steve Meredith 7.5km

COACHES

First Last Club Cameron Gledhill St Peters Western Luke Stafford Sunshine Coast Grammar

OPEN WATER STAFF