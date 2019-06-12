Aussie World C’ships Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
Day 4 rolled on in Brisbane with some major swims from the nation’s key swimmers. Kyle Chalmers produced his fastest 100m free to date in 47.35 while Mitch Larkin crushed a new Aussie National Record in the men’s 200m IM. Read on to see the composition of the Aussie World Championships roster through day 4 of the World Trials.
Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 4:
Women:
- Emma McKeon, 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55)
- Brianna Throssell, 100m fly (57.57)
- Kaylee McKeown, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)
- Ariarne Titmus, 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23)
- Kiah Melverton, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83)
- Minna Atherton, 100m back (59.20)
- Maddie Gough, 1500m free (15:56.39)
Men:
- Jack McLoughlin, 400m free (3:44.34); 800m free (7:46.79)
- Mitch Larkin, 100m back (52.38); 200m IM (1:55.72)
- Kyle Chalmers, 200m free (1:45.76); 100m free (47.35)
- Clyde Lewis, 200m free (1:45.88)
- David Morgan, 200m fly (1:55.26)
