Aussie World C’ships Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

Day 4 rolled on in Brisbane with some major swims from the nation’s key swimmers. Kyle Chalmers produced his fastest 100m free to date in 47.35 while Mitch Larkin crushed a new Aussie National Record in the men’s 200m IM. Read on to see the composition of the Aussie World Championships roster through day 4 of the World Trials.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 4:

Women:

Emma McKeon , 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55)

, 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55) Brianna Throssell , 100m fly (57.57)

, 100m fly (57.57) Kaylee McKeown , 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)

, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28) Ariarne Titmus , 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23)

, 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23) Kiah Melverton , 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83)

, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83) Minna Atherton , 100m back (59.20)

, 100m back (59.20) Maddie Gough, 1500m free (15:56.39)

Men: