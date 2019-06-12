Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aussie World C’ships Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

  • Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • LCM
  • Live Results

Day 4 rolled on in Brisbane with some major swims from the nation’s key swimmers. Kyle Chalmers produced his fastest 100m free to date in 47.35 while Mitch Larkin crushed a new Aussie National Record in the men’s 200m IM. Read on to see the composition of the Aussie World Championships roster through day 4 of the World Trials.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 4:

Women:

  • Emma McKeon, 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55)
  • Brianna Throssell, 100m fly (57.57)
  • Kaylee McKeown, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)
  • Ariarne Titmus, 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23)
  • Kiah Melverton, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83)
  • Minna Atherton, 100m back (59.20)
  • Maddie Gough, 1500m free (15:56.39)

Men:

