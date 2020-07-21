Aussie Elite Set For Virtual Competition This Week

A virtual racing competition is scheduled for Australia’s best this Thursday, July 23rd, as the nation’s Olympic hopefuls mark one-year-to-go until the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Elite swimmers around Australia will compete at the centralized hubs of Southport, USC Spartans, and Melbourne Sports Centers (MSAC) across 4 distances, in any stroke, in short course format.

The distances are 25m, 75m, 150m, and 300m. Bond, TSS Aquatic, Chandler, and Griffith will be assembling at the former, with USC Spartans staying put at home, while Victorian athletes from MSAC and Nunaading will compete at MSAC.

Even with the times being logged virtually, incoming Aussie National Head Coach Rohan Taylor says, “It’s important to be together on that day, acknowledging all the emotions surrounding it and just getting back to our community.

“We want the event to be a celebration of the high-performance community – athletes, coaches and sports scientists alike,” he said.

“It’s a kick-off point allowing everyone to reconnect, put some times up on the board, and challenge each other. We aren’t concerned about times or speed, its more about bringing people back together.

“Whilst not all times lodged will be official – with hand timing in place at Southport – the opportunity of short course racing provides the added benefit of being more skills focussed than just endurance and speed, taking it back-to-basics”, he added.

The next major Australian meet is represented by the Short Couse Swimming Championships set for late November.