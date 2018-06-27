Aussie Cate Campbell Needs Your Joke Suggestions

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Saturday, June 30th – Wednesday, July 4th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

LCM

The 2018 Australian Pan Pacific Championship Trials kick-off on Saturday where both emerging and veteran talent will try to clock qualifying times in any remaining events needed to snag a roster spot for Tokyo later this summer.

Among the racers in South Australia this weekend will be Olympic gold medalist Cate Campbell and Olympic finalist Taylor McKeown, both of whom recently gave us insight into what they each love about their respective coaches, Simon Cusack and Chris Mooney.

In the videos below, courtesy of Australian Dolphins, Campbell says her longtime Commercial Swimming coach Cusack’s ability to tell jokes as both his best and his worst quality. She describes how telling a joke is the only way to get a bit of rest in between sets and she’s constantly on the look-out for new material.

McKeown, who trains under Mooney at USC Spartans, explains that her mentor is great to get along with ‘outside of being a coach.’ She describes him as being ‘very relatable’, even if he does throw an air kick or two every once in a while.

Finally, Olympic medalist Maddie Groves warns that seeing coach Michael Bohl of Griffith University turn on the hand gestures may spell trouble.