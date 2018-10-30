Auburn’s Fisch Named SEC Co-Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Fresh off swimming on four winning relays, winning the 50 free and taking second in the 100 free, junior Claire Fisch has been named the SEC’s Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week.

A junior transfer from Arizona State, Fisch won the 50 free in 22.73 as Auburn traveled to No. 7 Virginia and knocked off the defending ACC Champions in their home pool last Friday.

Fisch also brought home a second-place finish in the 100 free in 50.16 as Auburn won 11 of 16 swimming events in the road victory.

A sprint freestyle specialist, Fisch’s winning time in the 50 free was a NCAA B cut and is currently the 15th-fastest time in the country. Her 50.16 in the 100 free is currently seventh-best in the SEC.

On the relays, the Riverside, Calif., native anchored the 200 and 400 medley relays and swam the second leg on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Auburn’s winning time of 3:18.50 in the 400 free relay from the dual meet win is currently second-fastest in the nation, the 1:39.08 in the 200 medley relay is currently fifth-fastest in the nation, and its 1:31.06 in the 200 free relay and 3:37.23 in the 400 medley relay are both sixth-fastest in the nation.

Tennessee’s Erika Brown shared the award with Fisch.

Auburn, which is currently ranked No. 17 in the latest CSCAA Top 25, travels to Knoxville, Tenn., for a dual meet against the No. 24 Volunteers on Friday, Nov. 9. The meet is set to begin at Noon CT from the Jones Aquatic Center.