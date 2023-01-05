Auburn Goes 1-2-3 in 200 Medley Relay as They Roll Past Texas A&M in Women’s Dual Meet

AUBURN vs TEXAS A&M (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, AL

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Click here for men’s recap

TEAM SCORES

Auburn – 172 Texas A&M – 128

Auburn hosted Texas A&M on Wednesday, January 4th at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The Tigers picked up a decisive win over the Aggies in a 172-128 final score.

Auburn was truly dominant in the backstroke events. In the 100 back, the Tigers went 1-2-3-4, led by Kensley Merritt in 54.40. She finished just ahead of teammates Ellie Waldrep (54.44), Daisy Platts (54.58), and Kyla Maloney (54.71). Maloney finished fourth but had to swim exhibition (not for points) as the fourth Auburn swimmer in the event.

Auburn then went 1-2-3 in the 200 back, where Meghan Lee won in 1:58.08. Lee was leading by 0.01 seconds at the 100-yard turn, then pulled away just a bit on the back half. Maloney came in second this time, posting a 1:58.49. Platts was third, swimming a 1:59.10.

Auburn’s depth, particularly in the sprints, is incredible right now. Highlighting that, the Tigers went 1-2-3 in the 200 medley relay to open the meet. On the ‘A’ relay, Platts (25.36), Stasya Makarova (28.37), Claudia Thamm (N/A), and Lexie Mulvihill (N/A) combined for a 1:40.19 to win the event. The ‘B’ team of Lee (25.40), Hannah Ownbey (28.53), Abigail Gibbons (24.08), and Emma Steckiel (22.69) posted a 1:40.70. The Auburn ‘C’ team of Ellie Waldrep (25.66), Val Tarazi (28.47), Avery Bargeron (24.47), and Rebekah Hamilton (23.11) clocked a 1:41.71 for third. Texas A&M’s top relay finished fourth with a 1:41.93, featuring a speedy fly split of 23.92 from Olivia Theall.

The Tigers then went on to win the 400 free relay at the end of the meet. Mulvihill (50.33), Thamm (50.68), Steckiel (50.36), and Polina Nevmovenko (50.77) combined to win the race in 3:22.14.

Meghan Lee also won the 200 fly, swimming a 1:58.83, getting out to an early lead and holding on for the win. Teammate Casey Cullen took second with a 1:58.83.

Brynn Curtis won the 200 breast for Auburn in 2:14.11, touching first by 2.5 seconds. She established a huge early lead, splitting 1:04.63 on the first 100.

Emily Hetzer (Auburn) took the 500 free in 4:52.34, while Hannah Ownbey won the 200 IM in 2:01.45.

Chloe Stepanek was a bright spot for the Aggies on the day. She kicked off her meet with a win in the 200 free, where she swam a 1:47.60. She dominated the field, touching as the only swimmer under 1:50. Stepanek was very consistent on the final three 50s, splitting, 27.30, 27.39, and 27.76 respectively.

Stepanek went on to win the 100 free, posting a 49.79. It was a tight race between Stepanek and Auburn’s Lexie Mulvihill, who took second in 49.94. The pair also raced in the 50 free before the first break, where Mulvihill won, swimming a 22.88 to Stepanek’s 22.98.

Texas A&M’s Olivia Theall was excellent in the 100 fly, clocking a 53.89 to win the event by nearly a second.

Abby Grottle was another A&M winner, taking the 1000 free in 9:56.29. She negative split the race, swimming a 4:59.66 on the first 500, then came home in 4:56.63.

Charlotte Longbottom won the 100 breast for the Aggies in 1:02.60.

DIVING WINNERS