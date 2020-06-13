Athlete Protests Allowed At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Earlier this week, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said that it would create an athlete group to examine its internal policies, including the right to protest. Now the Commonwealth Games Federation has now joined the list of sports governing bodies voicing policy on athlete protests.

This week Commonwealth Games chief executive David Grevemberg told reporters, “The movement is challenging all institutions to really look introspectively at what we can do to be more fair, more free, have better equality. Sport is no different.

“We are comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation and we need to embrace it. We maybe have more responsibility because of the shared history of the Commonwealth so we need to find solutions that don’t build walls but rather build bridges.”

In “People say, ‘Aren’t you opening up the Pandora’s box?’ Well no, I think we’re respecting people’s rights to voice their opinions,” Grevemberg said. (Reuters)

Athletes can take a knee, for example, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, although Grevemberg said it would be “presumptuous of me to say, this is how it’s going to look.”